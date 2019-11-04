Two charged in crash that killed 5-year-old boy

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Two people have been charged in a crash that killed a 5-year-old boy.
Chesterfield police said a Mazda Protégé was traveling eastbound on East Hundred Road on March 19 when it started to turn left at Meadowville Road but re-entered the eastbound lane.
A white Infiniti SUV that was behind the Mazda struck it and pushed it into the crossover. Both vehicles crossed into the westbound lanes and the Mazda struck the rear bumper of another vehicle.
On Oct. 31, Datron Pierce, 22, and Mychae Goode, 24, were both charged with multiple crimes related to the crash:
- Pierce is charged with aggravated DUI manslaughter, driving under the influence of drugs, possession of marijuana, driving on a revoked license and driving with an unrestrained child.
- Goode is charged with two counts of felony child endangerment, possession of marijuana, allowing an unlicensed driver to operate a motor vehicle and operate/allow to operate an uninsured motor vehicle.
The young boy was riding in the Mazda and was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.
Both Pierce and Goode are being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.
