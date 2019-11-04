Richmond school board passes resolution further protecting teachers’ freedom of speech

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Public Schools Board passed a resolution further protecting its teachers’ freedom of speech.
The resolution said it supports teachers to advocate for public education and school students that do not violate confidentiality laws and interfere with their work responsibilities. It also said teachers are protected from reprisal and retaliation for exercising their freedom of speech rights.
The board said it recognizes the importance of having school employees participate in the public debate over local, state and national school policy.
