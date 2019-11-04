Richmond City Council members to hold press conference questioning competitiveness of bidding for new school construction

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two Richmond City Council members are holding a press conference Monday afternoon, to question the construction bidding process for three new Richmond public schools, currently under construction.
The cost of the new schools has risen to $146 million, according to a city officials, back in July. The schools are slated to open in 2020.
City Council members Kim Gray and Kristen Larson, along with Richmond School Board member Kenya Gibson, will be addressing the public outside of city hall at 2:30 p.m.
The announcement comes after a Richmond Times Dispatch article reported that Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration used a bidding process to choose contractors that were not the least expensive for tax payers. The Virginia Contractor Procurement Alliance says the city is paying more than surrounding school districts for new construction, and significantly more than the state average.
