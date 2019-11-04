2 people suffer serious injuries in hit-and-run in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is searching for the person who hit two pedestrians and then fled the scene early Sunday morning.
Police say two people - a male and female - were hit around 2:20 a.m. while they were walking northbound in the 4200 block of Kinsley Avenue.
They were struck from behind by a dark colored sedan.
The male is fighting for his life, police said. The woman suffered severe injuries
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator Monica Fecht at 804-646-6190 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.