Overturned tractor-trailer, fuel spill close northbound lanes of I-195
Traffic is being diverted from I-195 north in Henrico due to a tractor-trailer crash. (Source: Virginia 511)
By NBC12 Newsroom | November 4, 2019 at 1:47 PM EST - Updated November 4 at 1:52 PM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An overturned tractor-trailer caused quite the traffic mess Monday afternoon.

According to Virginia State police, the tractor-trailer was heading north on I-195 at mile marker 5.3 when the driver overturned around 12:45 p.m. Investigators say he was entering a curve, shifting the weight and causing the vehicle to overturn.

I-195 North Traffic Backup

MAJOR BACK-UP: Crash on I-195 north near Broad Street (MM 2.3). Drivers should expect major delays and avoid the area if possible. MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/2JOTY3c

The crash caused a small fuel spill and the driver has minor injuries.

All lanes of I-195 north will remain closed in the area for an extended period of time

Lanes are closed for an extended period of time for the cleanup process and for the wrecker service.

