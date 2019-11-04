Overturned tractor-trailer, fuel spill close northbound lanes of I-195

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An overturned tractor-trailer caused quite the traffic mess Monday afternoon.
According to Virginia State police, the tractor-trailer was heading north on I-195 at mile marker 5.3 when the driver overturned around 12:45 p.m. Investigators say he was entering a curve, shifting the weight and causing the vehicle to overturn.
The crash caused a small fuel spill and the driver has minor injuries.
All lanes of I-195 north will remain closed in the area for an extended period of time
Lanes are closed for an extended period of time for the cleanup process and for the wrecker service.
