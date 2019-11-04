News to Know for Nov. 4: Lane of Broad St. closed; girl’s shooting suspects in court; chilly start

News to Know for Nov. 4, 2019
By David Hylton | November 4, 2019 at 6:25 AM EST - Updated November 4 at 6:25 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Grab the jacket - it’s a cold start to the work week. Sun will fill the skies though and temperatures will climb into the 60s.

But get ready ... even colder weather is coming later this week!

Chilly start, but sunny skies

Water main break in Henrico

Crews were on scene early Monday of a water main break in Henrico.

The break is on W. Broad Street eastbound between Willow Lawn Drive and Staples Mill Road and could impact the morning commute.

Water main break closes lanes of W. Broad St.

Men accused of shooting girl in court

Two men who were arrested in connection to the Memorial Day weekend death of a 9-year-old girl will be in court on Monday.

Markiya Dickson, a third-grader who attended school in Chesterfield, was shot on May 26 at Carter Jones Park during a community cookout with dozens of families. An 11-year-old boy, who was also at the park, was also shot but survived.

A third suspect remains on the run.

The two men in custody are 18-year-old Quinshawn Betts and 21-year-old Jermaine Davis. (Source: Richmond Police Department)

CBS responds to Fairfax

Attorneys for CBS have asked a federal court to throw out the $400 million defamation lawsuit Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax filed against the television network, saying Fairfax has used the filing to “disparage” and “attack” the two women who accused him of sexual assault.

Fairfax sued CBS in mid-September, claiming the network defamed him by failing to fully vet the allegations before airing emotional interviews with accusers Vanessa Tyson and Meredith Watson.

Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (Source: NBC12)

Family’s pets killed in fire

A Henrico family was displaced Sunday afternoon, after a fire tore through their kitchen.

Henrico fire officials responded to the house off the 12000 block of Wilde Lake Drive in Short Pump, just after 3:30 p.m.

Two dogs and a cat died in the incident.

More than 30 firefighters were called to the scene and were able to contain the fire in less than an hour. (Source: RICHMOND FIRE)

2 hurt in stabbing

Two people are in the hospital after being stabbed, police said Sunday night.

Officers were called to Coalter Street for reports of a stabbing and located two victims.

No suspect information was immediately available.

One day until Election Day!

On Tuesday Nov. 5, registered voters can head to the polls between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Click/tap here to check out what’s on your ballot and check out videos below from our “Decision Virginia” special.

Final thought

“Forget your sadness, anger, grudges and hatred. Let them pass like smoke caught in a breeze. Do not indulge yourself in such feelings.” - Masaaki Hatsumi

