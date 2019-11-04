News to Know for Nov. 4: Lane of Broad St. closed; girl’s shooting suspects in court; chilly start

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Grab the jacket - it’s a cold start to the work week. Sun will fill the skies though and temperatures will climb into the 60s.
But get ready ... even colder weather is coming later this week!
Crews were on scene early Monday of a water main break in Henrico.
The break is on W. Broad Street eastbound between Willow Lawn Drive and Staples Mill Road and could impact the morning commute.
Two men who were arrested in connection to the Memorial Day weekend death of a 9-year-old girl will be in court on Monday.
Markiya Dickson, a third-grader who attended school in Chesterfield, was shot on May 26 at Carter Jones Park during a community cookout with dozens of families. An 11-year-old boy, who was also at the park, was also shot but survived.
A third suspect remains on the run.
Attorneys for CBS have asked a federal court to throw out the $400 million defamation lawsuit Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax filed against the television network, saying Fairfax has used the filing to “disparage” and “attack” the two women who accused him of sexual assault.
Fairfax sued CBS in mid-September, claiming the network defamed him by failing to fully vet the allegations before airing emotional interviews with accusers Vanessa Tyson and Meredith Watson.
A Henrico family was displaced Sunday afternoon, after a fire tore through their kitchen.
Henrico fire officials responded to the house off the 12000 block of Wilde Lake Drive in Short Pump, just after 3:30 p.m.
Two dogs and a cat died in the incident.
Two people are in the hospital after being stabbed, police said Sunday night.
Officers were called to Coalter Street for reports of a stabbing and located two victims.
No suspect information was immediately available.
On Tuesday Nov. 5, registered voters can head to the polls between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Click/tap here to check out what’s on your ballot and check out videos below from our “Decision Virginia” special.
“Forget your sadness, anger, grudges and hatred. Let them pass like smoke caught in a breeze. Do not indulge yourself in such feelings.” - Masaaki Hatsumi
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.