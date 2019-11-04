NBC12/ RVA Sports Network Big 12- Week of November 4

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The top eight remained the same in our weekly rankings, while a second VISAA program entered the poll for the first time this season.
1) Highland Springs (9-0, was #1)-Another week, another victory for the Springers, who have run their winning streak to 38 games. Highland Springs overcame six turnovers to win at Colonial Forge, and is one win shy of a second consecutive perfect regular season. vs. Varina, 11/9
2) Hopewell (9-0, was #2)- The Blue Devils flexed their muscles in our Game of the Week, rolling past Prince George, 40-7. TreVeyon Henderson scored five touchdowns for Hopewell in the victory, as the Devils are now one win shy of their first perfect regular season since 1969. vs. Matoaca, 11/8
3) Manchester (8-1, was #3)- The Lancers have had no trouble returning to form since their lone loss to Highland Springs. Manchester cruised by L.C. Bird, 40-19, for its third straight win. vs. Cosby, 11/8
4) Varina (8-1, was #4)- Varina picked up right where it left off going into its open date, dispatching Atlee, 57-16. Once again, a well-rounded attack got the job done for the Blue Devils. @ Highland Springs, 11/9
5) Louisa (9-0, was #5)- The Lions find themselves one win shy of a third straight perfect regular season record. A 42-24 triumph over Western Albemarle marked Louisa’s latest victory. @ Albemarle, 11/8
6) Deep Run (9-0, was #6)- It’s setting up to be an historic season for the Wildcats, who improved to 9-0 with a 47-7 rout of rival Glen Allen. Deep Run has won its first nine games for just the second time in its history (2006), and goes for a perfect regular season on Friday against Thomas Jefferson. vs. Thomas Jefferson, 11/8
7) Monacan (8-1, was #7)- A 35-10 win at Cosby marked the Chiefs’ seventh win in a row, as they look to compete for the top spot in Region 4B. Quarterback Tyler Hensley continues to pace the Monacan offense well in his first year as the starter. vs. Clover Hill, 11/8
8) Benedictine (7-2, was #8)- The Cadets’ final game of the season was cancelled at the last minute, and they’ll be the number two seed in the upcoming VISAA Tournament. Benedictine will host Trinity in the state semifinals. vs. Trinity, 11/9
9) Douglas Freeman (7-2, was #10)- The Rebels handled John Marshall to lock up their seventh win of the season and a playoff spot, a great feat for head coach George Bland in his first season. @ Glen Allen, 11/8
10) Thomas Jefferson (8-1, was #11)- The Vikings picked up their sixth win in a row with a shutout victory over J.R. Tucker. TeeJay looks to be in good shape when it comes to the number one seed in Region 2A. @ Deep Run, 11/8
11) Clover Hill (7-2, was #12)- The Cavaliers held serve and topped George Wythe on Friday to seal its best season since the 2011 campaign, setting up a highly anticipated battle with Monacan to close out its regular season. @ Monacan, 11/8
12) St. Christopher’s (9-1, was NR)- The Saints stormed into the state tournament as the top seed after topping arch rival Collegiate on Saturday. St. Christopher’s locked up its first outright Prep League title since 2004, and will host Fork Union in the state semifinals. vs. Fork Union, 11/9
