Man wanted in armed robbery at Chesterfield ATM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are continuing to look for the armed man who robbed someone at a SunTrust ATM.
Crime Solvers say the incident happened around 8 a.m. Oct. 19 at the bank at 4830 Jefferson Davis Highway.
The man was wearing a black shirt, a red-and-black jacket, a red hat and dark-colored jeans.
He fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or submit a tip through the P3-Tips app.
