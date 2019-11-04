Man sentenced to 3 months in jail for police chase around Capitol Square

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been sentenced to three months in jail for leading police on a chase around Capitol Square grounds.
After a plea agreement, John F. Landers, 30, of Henrico, was sentenced on multiple reduced charges including misdemeanor attempted assault and battery and reckless driving.
In addition to 100 days behind bars, Landers also has fines and court fees of more than $1,200.
On Nov. 27, 2018, Landers drove onto the grounds at the main entrance and sped past the Capitol Police guardhouse on North Drive, where he ignored officer’s directions to stop.
“Landers proceeded eastbound on North Drive at a high rate of speed to the closed gate at the Executive Mansion, where another Capitol Police officer approached his vehicle on foot and attempted to get him to stop. The officer jumped onto the curb to avoid being struck by Landers as he turned his car around and headed back westbound on North Drive, once again at a high rate of speed, before turning left onto a paved pedestrian path at the west end of the Capitol and following the path to the South Portico,” police said in a release.
Landers stopped his car on the South Portico, jumped out and ran do the hill towards Capitol Square. After a chase, he was arrested on the sidewalk near the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals building.
