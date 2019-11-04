Jazz Nativity set for return to Gayton Baptist Church

The annual Jazz Nativity is returning to Gayton Baptist Church in 2019 with five performances in December. (Source: Gayton Baptist Church)
By NBC12 Newsroom | November 4, 2019 at 11:08 AM EST - Updated November 4 at 11:09 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Get ready to get jazzy this Christmas!

The annual Jazz Nativity is returning to Gayton Baptist Church with five performances:

  • Dec. 6 - 7 p.m.
  • Dec. 7 - 4 and 7 p.m.
  • Dec. 8 - 2 and 5 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at noon Thursday, Nov. 7.

Jazz Nativity helps benefit Feed My Starving Children, a nonprofit organization that helps hungry children around the world. So far tihs year, more than 250,000 meals have been packed by volunteers at the church.

Check out a performance from last year’s Jazz Nativity below:

