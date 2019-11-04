Henrico leaf collection to begin Nov. 10

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County will begin its leaf collection efforts starting on Sunday, Nov. 10, with paid and free options.
Free collection is scheduled from Nov. 10 through Feb. 8. Crews will work week-to-week in five zones and there will be two pickups over the course. The collection is automatically provided to residents living in designated zones. Those zones can be viewed, here. Anyone living outside the zones can call (804) 727-8770 to arrange the free collection.
Bags are to be placed Sunday night along the road or curb to be accessible from the street.
Henrico residents can also call (804) 501-4275 for vacuum service between Nov. 12 through Dec. 30, and again from Feb. 24 through March 31. The service will be $30.
Bagged leaves will also be accepted at no cost at Henrico’s public-use areas, located at 2075 Charles City Road and 10600 Fords Country Lane. Times for this will be 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 10 through Feb. 8. Visits at other times will be $3.
