Two men rescued, car pulled from Falling Creek Reservoir overnight

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Police Department is investigating a car crash that ended in water rescue Sunday.
Authorities say two men were traveling on Iron Bridge Road, near Falling Creek Reservoir, when the car left the roadway, tumbled down an embankment and ended up in the water.
Both men were pulled out of the water and taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Rescue crews also recovered the car from the water.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.
