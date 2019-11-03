Short Pump family loses 2 dogs, cat in house fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico family was displaced Sunday afternoon, after a fire tore through their kitchen.
Henrico fire officials responded to the house off the 12,000 block of Wilde Lake Drive in Short Pump, just after 3:30 p.m.
Smoke was seen coming though the garage. However, officials say the flames were concentrated in the kitchen. More than 30 firefighters were on scene, and were able to contain the fire in less than an hour.
Sadly, two dogs and a cat died in the incident.
The family is being helped by the Red Cross, as they look for temporary housing.
