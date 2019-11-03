Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle on Mechanicsville Turnpike

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A pedestrian was struck and killed on Mechanicsville Turnpike Sunday.
Hanover County Sergeant Steve DiLoreto told us a vehicle was traveling eastbound on US-360 near the intersection of Bell Creek Road around noon when it struck a pedestrian in the roadway.
The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital where they were later pronounced dead.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured, said DiLoreto.
The Eastbound lanes of US-360 in Hanover are closed at the ramps to I-295 north and south as crews continue to investigate.
The identity of the victim will not be revealed until next of kin is notified.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s office at 804-365-6140.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.