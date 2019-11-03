NBC12 Viewpoint: Don’t forget to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 5

By Kym Grinnage | email
I know that it is hard to believe that next Tuesday is Election Day, but it is. And that means it’s showtime.
I predict that voter turnout, for an off-year election cycle, will break records in Virginia. In all of my 29 years in Richmond, this is the most enthusiasm and citizen interest I have seen in an off-year election.
That is a great thing for our society and for the growth of this state, its cities and counties. Remember, your local way of life really depends on your informed vote.
Recently, polling by the Wason Center for Public Policy and Christopher Newport, show that between 75-85 percent of registered Virginia voters say that they intend to vote.
In addition to all of your local, county and city races, all 100 House of Delegate seats and 40 Senate seats will be in play.
So what are some of the most important things you need to know?
- The polls are open between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.
- If you need curbside voting it should be available at all of the polling stations.
- You must be in line by 7 p.m. in order for your vote to count.
- You must have an acceptable photo ID.
If you don’t know where your polling place is located, please go to the Virginia Department of Elections Website. You will need to have the last four digits of your social security number.
If you need any other information about Election Day, voting and want to hear from the candidates please go to the politics section of NBC12.com.
And on Election Day, we’ll have the results for here. Keep this link bookmarked.
I’ll see you at the polls.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.