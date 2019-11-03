Chesterfield Costco evacuates after fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A fire at a Costco in Chesterfield prompted the store to evacuate, Saturday evening.
Chesterfield fire officials said a small bakery fire broke out just after 7 p.m. at the Costco on the 1400 block of Mall Drive, near the Chesterfield Towne Center.
Fire crews arrived at the store and put out the flames within minutes.
The store was reopened after the smoke cleared, around 8:30 p.m.
What prompted the fire is still under investigation. Thankfully, no one was harmed.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.