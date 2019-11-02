Woman charged with DUI after hitting parked vehicle, tree

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - A woman was charged with driving under the influence after hitting a parked vehicle and tree.
Sonja Williams, 63, of Stafford, is charged with driving under the influence, destruction of property, and reckless driving. She is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
Just after 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 30, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office was called to a single-vehicle crash in the 400 block of Decatur Road.
When a deputy arrived, she found that Williams had hit a parked vehicle in a driveway and then struck a tree.
The deputy noticed signs of intoxication, performed a breath test and took Williams into custody.
Williams was treated at the scene by rescue personnel.
