Police: Man in this SUV tried to abduct two girls at school bus stop in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Police in Rock Hill have released a photo of a vehicle involved in the attempted abduction of two young girls in Rock Hill in October.
The incident happened around 4:15 p.m. on Oct. 15 on Patriot Parkway. A Rock Hill mother says her daughter and niece were approached by a man who grabbed one of them by the book bag and tried to get them to go to a local park after getting off the school bus.
The girls are 10 and 11 years old and attend Independence Elementary School.
The Rock Hill Police Department says the mother told officers an unknown black male in a burgundy SUV style vehicle was circling the bus stop after the girls got off the bus.
On Friday, police said they were able to obtain a photo of that Nissan SUV from a nearby apartment complex and asked for the public’s help identifying the driver.
One of the girls told officers the SUV circled them three times at a high rate of speed before a man got out of the vehicle and grabbed one of them by their book bag.
“They started screaming,” Rock Hill Police Lt. Michael Chavis told WBTV.
The man then asked the two girls to go to a park, according to police.
Officers were told the girls were able to get away once the man let go of the book bag. Police are investigating this as an attempted abduction.
Neighbors say 20-30 children get on and off the bus stop at their apartment complex every day.
“When they ask mama why don’t I get to go play outside? This is why," mother LaQuan Walker said. “As a single parent sometimes you don’t have as much help so you gotta do what you gotta do.”
Some parents were at the bus stop Wednesday waiting for their children to make sure they got home safely.
“This is my daughter’s first year riding the bus and this is her second week so I’m out here everyday," mother Paris Morton said.
Morton said the attempted abduction is a wake up call.
“They’re always running around and stuff so someone trying to snatch them in broad daylight is scary," she said. "It’s very very scary.”
The suspect is described as a black male possibly in his 60s with slick black and gray hair with some curls in the back. He was wearing what was described as a uniform with a black collared shirt with “writing similar to a business logo” on the front, khaki pants and Nike shoes.
If you have any information about this incident, or the vehicle in the area please call the Rock Hill Police Department at 803-329-7293.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.