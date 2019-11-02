Nationals to be honored with parade after World Series win

WASHINGTON D.C. (WWBT) - The Nationals will be honored with a championship parade on Saturday at 2 p.m.
The team is capping off its first World Series championship on Wednesday, topping the Houston Astros in seven games.
The parade will run up Constitution Avenue and culminates on the National Mall.
The team will also be honored by the President at the White House on Monday.
NBC12′s Rachel DePompa will have reports on NBC12 News and you can watch the parade on NBC12′s Facebook Page.
