Is the anti-Trump suburban revolt escalating? Watch Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — There are no easy answers for Republicans in the Virginia suburbs.
They are fighting to hold onto their narrow state legislative majorities next week, but they are also fighting a suburban shift against President Donald Trump that's reshaping the national political landscape.
Voters across several other states also head to the polls Tuesday, including Mississippi and Kentucky. But more than anywhere, Virginia's lower-profile state legislative elections will test the magnitude the GOP's suburban slide.
Democrats are hopeful that new victories there could serve as a model for other southern states.