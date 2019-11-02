Construction underway for 2 new schools in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The construction of two new schools is officially underway in Henrico.
Friday, crews broke ground on what will become the new Highland Springs and JR Tucker High schools.
Tucker is being built on the existing football field at the school’s north Parham campus. The old school buildings will be demolished.
The all-new Highland Springs High School will sit on a lot adjacent to the existing campus. The old building will then be repurposed by Henrico County Public Schools.
Both are slated to open for the 2021-22 school year.
