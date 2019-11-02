Bridge dedicated in honor of fallen Virginia State Police trooper

CHILHOWIE, Va. (WDBJ7) - Dozens of people packed the Chilhowie Christian Church Friday afternoon to honor Trooper Lucas Dowell of the Virginia State Police.
A bridge was dedicated in honor of the fallen trooper, who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty in February.
Virginia legislators, Smyth County and Town of Chilhowie officials, state and local law enforcement, transportation officials, family and friends gathered to dedicate the Interstate 81 bridge over Whitetop Road as the “Trooper Lucas B. Dowell Bridge.”
Dowell, a four-year veteran with VSP, was shot and killed while assisting with a search warrant during a narcotics arrest operation at a home in Cumberland County.
