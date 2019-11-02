Armed robber runs off when woman begins screaming

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was robbed at gunpoint.
Deputies were called to Savvy Hair Gallery on Oct. 31 around 7:30 p.m.
When deputies arrived, a salon employee told them that she had just left the salon and was sitting in her car when a man approached, pointed a gun at her and demanded her purse and money.
She began screaming and the man took off.
Deputies searched the area but the robber was not found.
