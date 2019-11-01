18-year-old killed in New Kent crash

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old Virginia man was killed in a crash early Friday morning.
Virginia State Police were called to Route 60, west of King Boulevard around 2:40 a.m. on Nov. 1 for the crash.
Investigators say Jace Jefferson, 18, was heading east on Route 60 when he ran off the left side of the road striking several trees.
Jefferson was not wearing his seat belt and died at the scene.
Fatigue is being considered one of the factors in the crash.
