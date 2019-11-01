Veil Brewing Company donates more than $70,000 to children’s mental health

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Veil Brewing Company has donated more than $70,000 to ChildSavers, an organization that helps children’s mental health and early childhood development, over the last four years.
Over the last four summers, the Veil has hosted Forever Summer Fest to benefit the children served by ChildSavers. The event is held annually and features multiple internationally-known breweries.
“Through the friendship we’ve built with ChildSavers, we’re honored to be a part of the great work they’re doing,” said Heather Kirby, Event Producer for The Veil.
Proceeds have totaled $72,581.20 over the last four years, which was all given to ChildSavers.
“Critical to a child’s journey to peace is their ability to cope with life’s difficulties. Children need trusted adults to build resilience, and thanks to donors like The Veil, we’re able to provide that adult in the lives of the children we serve,” L. Robert Bolling, Chief Executive Officer of ChildSavers, said.
