Severe storms cause power outages, bring down trees across Central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thousands are without power on Halloween night after severe storms moved through Central Virginia.
Storms brought strong wind gusts through the Central Virginia area on Thursday night, which brought down trees and power lines.
Newbys Court in Chesterfield was shut down for a period of time due to a fallen tree and powerlines.
According to Dominion Energy’s Website, as of 11:30 p.m., there were more than 13,000 people in the Richmond Metro and Tri-Cities area and more than 3,000 people in the southern counties of Virginia without power.
Rappahannock Electic is reporting that a total of 3,034 of its customers are without power as of 10 p.m.
Southside Electric is reporting that 1,340 members are without power as of 10 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.