Storms don’t stop trick-or-treaters from parading down Hanover Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The storms were not enough to stop thousands of ghosts, superheroes and other characters from parading down Richmond’s Hanover Avenue on Halloween.
Large crowds of trick-or-treaters moved from house-to-house for a chance to fill their candy buckets.
While there were definitely jaw-dropping costumes, the homes were also decked out in epic decorations.
“The first Halloween we decorated a little bit, but we were kind of shamed. So the next year we really had to raise our game, and so we try to raise our game every year and so we add something new and it adds more excitement for the kids,” homeowner Burt King said.
The Wall Street Journal once named the street, one of the county’s best spots for trick-or-treating.
