2 arrested, 3rd suspect known in shooting death of 9-year-old girl

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two men have been arrested in connection to the death of a 9-year-old girl, who was caught in the crossfire and killed at a park over Memorial Day weekend. Officials say a third suspect is also known to them, and they’re asking him to turn himself into police.
Markiya Dickson, a third-grader who attended school in Chesterfield, was shot on May 26 at Carter Jones Park during a community cookout with dozens of families. An 11-year-old boy, who was also at the park, was also shot but survived.
Investigators said that another adult male had been struck by gunfire as well, who came forward the following day. Richmond Police Lieutenant Faith Flippo said the shooting was not random, and that there were two groups of people fighting on the park’s basketball court.
The FBI eventually joined the investigation and along with Richmond police announced a $20,000 reward for help in finding the suspect who shot and killed Dickson.
In late May, the Richmond Police Department released information about the suspects they were looking for in connection to the shooting:
- “Suspect 1: A young black male who was seen with no shirt on and wearing a white towel or T-shirt on his head. He is believed to have braids that are shoulder length.”
- “Suspect 2: A young black male with a medium build and short cropped hair. He was seen wearing blue shirt and grey or dark colored pants.”
- “Suspect 3: A young black male wearing dark clothing.”
A GoFundMe page has been established to help Markiya’s family. Anyone with information in the shooting is still asked to call Richmond police or the FBI at 804-261-1044.
In September, Rep. Abigail Spanberger, Virginia’s 7th Congressional District representative, honored Dickson on the House floor.
