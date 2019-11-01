Senior Alert issued for missing 69-year-old man with cognitive impairment

PRINCE WILLIAM, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of Prince William County Police Department.
Police are searching for 69-year-old Abdul Satar Musawir. He was last seen on Thursday at 3 p.m. in the 12000 block of Magic Spring Way in Bristow, wearing a long sleeve gray shirt with a blue T-shirt and gray pants.
He is described as a white male, 5-foot-4 inches tall, 150 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.
According to police, Musawir suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.
Anyone with information on Musawir’s whereabouts should contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-796-6500.
