NWS confirms EF-1 tornado touched down in Mecklenburg Co. on Halloween

MECKLENBURG Co., Va. (WWBT) - The National Weather Service confirmed a EF-1 tornado touched down Thursday evening on Halloween as storms moved across the region.
The tornado touched down around 7:48 p.m. in the southwest part of the county near Whitehouse Road and ended near Lake Ridge Drive.
The tornado has maximum wind speeds between 85-90 mph and a width of 100 yards. It was on the ground for 4.5 miles. It lifted after about 10 minutes on the ground.
The NWS says it uprooted and snapped numerous trees, and destroyed or significantly damaged many outbuildings and small barns. Only minor damage was done to a home.
The tornado lifted shortly after crossing Route 58.
