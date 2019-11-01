Northam announces expansion of Virginia’s natural area preserves

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam announced that during the month of October, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation added 242 acres to the Natural Area Preserve System.
The DCR also conserved 63 acres of land through two open-space easements with the Potomac Appalachian Trail Club.
" These additions span four natural area preserves across the state that protect significant natural communities, supply vital habitat, protect rare species, improve water quality, and provide viewshed and development buffers. The land parcels were identified through ConserveVirginia, the data-driven land conservation strategy launched by Governor Northam in April," a release said.
To learn more about all of the areas added to the preserve, click here.
