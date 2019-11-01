News to know for Nov. 1: Warehouse fire along Jefferson Davis Highway; Power outages; Teen’s abductor to appear in court

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Happy Friday! The weather has finally cleared just in time for the weekend.
Friday’s forecast is sunny and cool weather, with much less humidity than before.
Low temperatures will fall to the low 40s and high temperatures rise to the mid 50s.
Fire crews are on scene of a large warehouse fire near the Manchester area.
The fire started around 2:22 a.m. and heavy smoke and fire was present throughout the warehouse.
There were no reported injuries in the fire.
Several residents across Virginia are without power following a night of severe storms.
According to Dominion Energy’s Website, as of 6:15 a.m., there were more than 1,000 people in the Richmond Metro and Tri-Cities area.
Rappahannock Electic is reporting that about 1,000 of its customers are without power as of 6:15 a.m.
Southside Electric is reporting about 100 members are without power as of 6:15 a.m.
Bruce Lynch Jr. will appear in court on Friday.
The 33-year-old man abducted 14-year-old Isabel Hicks from her Louisa County home on Oct. 21.
An Amber Alert, which is now canceled, was issued for Hicks.
The mother of 2-year-old Noah Tomlin has been charged with murder in his death.
The Hampton boy was found in a trash incinerator on July 3.
His mother, 34-year-old Julia Leanna Tomlin, was also charged with three counts of felony child neglect.
Chesterfield police are searching for a man who did not return home after he left to go to the store.
Abdel-Rahim Hamdan, 78, was last seen by his wife around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 30 at his home along Pennway Drive. He is described as a white male, about 5-feet 6-inches tall and 210 pounds. He has gray hair and green eyes.
Hamdan was last seen driving a silver, 2013 Nissan Rogue with Virginia license plates VUJ1333.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-066.
“Take the first step in faith. You don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step.” - Martin Luther King Jr.
