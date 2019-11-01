Man ejected, killed after striking several trees with vehicle

CHARLES CITY Co., Va. (WWBT) - A man was killed after he was ejected from his vehicle early Friday morning in Charles City County.
Police were called to a single-vehicle crash on Route 5 near Holly Point Road around 4:20 a.m.
Troopers said a 2001 Honda Odyssey driven by, Justin L. Williams, 29, of Charles City, was heading east when he crossed the center line, went off the road and struck several trees.
Police said Williams was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene.
The crash is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.