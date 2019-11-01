Man arrested after pointing gun at security, fleeing scene

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been arrested after pointing a gun at security officials.
Deputies responded to reports of a disturbance with a weapon on Wednesday night just after 8:30 p.m. on Garrison Woods Drive.
Security personnel told deputies they saw a man carrying a firearm and he pointed the gun at them before taking off running.
While running, the man threw the gun into the woods and security saw him enter an apartment.
Deputies located the suspect and identified him as 32-year-old George Johnson, of Fredericksburg.
He was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond for brandishing, assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
