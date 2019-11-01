Lewis Ginter receives $315,000 grant for stream restoration

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden has been awarded a $315,000 grant to support its Glen Stream Restoration Project.
The grant is part of Virginia Environmental Endowment’s James River Water Quality Improvement Program.
The Glen Stream Restoration Project is near the entrance to the garden in an area that catches run-off from nearby neighborhoods, streets and parking lots.
“By using a relatively new concept called Regenerative Stormwater Conveyance, the Garden will engineer the landscape to slow the water, reducing pollution to the James River,” a release said.
The project will involve changing the geography of the stream to create a path that slows the water and allows particles to settle.
“We’re grateful for the Virginia Environmental Endowment’s work advancing water quality and we’re honored to be a grant recipient,” said Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden’s Executive Director Shane Tippett. “As the project unfolds, the Garden will be able to study and share issues related to water quality, wetland habitat and native plant communities with our guests, teachers, students and the community.”
Work is expected to begin in Jan. 2020.
