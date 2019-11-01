Founder of ‘Closed Mouth Gang’ sentenced to 8 years in jail

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The founder of the “Closed Mouth Gang” was sentenced to eight years in jail for possession of a firearm while being a convicted felon.
According to court documents, Gary Garrison, 25, was trespassing in the Creighton Court area of Richmond. Officers were aware he was a felon and member of the “Closed Mouth Gang,” a gang based in Creighton Court.
Officers spotted a bulge in his jacket as he turned away. When one of the officers got out of the vehicle, Garrison ran. He was later apprehended and police found a stolen firearm in his jacket pocket.
Following the arrest, Garrison admitted to starting the gang in 2016 and said his brother, Gregory Garrison, was also a member.
“Approximately one week after Garrison was arrested, fellow gang members and brothers Todd Jones, Jr., and Tod’Quan Jones, shot an individual that they erroneously believed had alerted police to Garrison carrying the firearm. Prior to that shooting and while Garrison was in Richmond City Jail, Garrison called the Joneses and they discussed whether the shooting victim had caused Garrison’s arrest. While still on the phone call, the Joneses told Garrison that they were looking at the victim right then. Garrison encouraged the men to shoot the victim in retaliation for Garrison’s arrest,” United States Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger said in a release.
During the sentencing, the court learned he was the founder of CMG and condoned the Joneses’ shooting the victim.
The Jones brothers have been found guilty of malicious wounding and gang participation relative to the shooting. Gregory Garrison pleaded guilty to a carjacking on Aug. 2 and is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 12.
