Forecast: Sunny and chilly through the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - November begins with a stretch of cool, sunny, dry weather with low humidity.
FRIDAY: Sunny cooler and much less humid. Morning lows in low 40s, high in the mid to upper 50s
*Frost Advisory Friday night/early Saturday morning. Bring houseplants inside for the season*
SATURDAY: Sunny and seasonably cool. Lows in the upper 30s, high in upper 50s.
SUNDAY: Sunny. Lows mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold early morning with readings in low 30s, highs upper 50s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows near 40, highs near 60
