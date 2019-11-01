Forecast: Sunny and chilly through the weekend

By Andrew Freiden | November 1, 2019 at 4:01 AM EDT - Updated November 1 at 5:23 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - November begins with a stretch of cool, sunny, dry weather with low humidity.

FRIDAY: Sunny cooler and much less humid. Morning lows in low 40s, high in the mid to upper 50s

*Frost Advisory Friday night/early Saturday morning. Bring houseplants inside for the season*

SATURDAY: Sunny and seasonably cool. Lows in the upper 30s, high in upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Sunny. Lows mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold early morning with readings in low 30s, highs upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows near 40, highs near 60

