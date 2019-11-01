Driver charged with DUI manslaughter after man killed in crash

CAROLINE Co., Va. (WWBT) - The driver of a vehicle has been charged with DUI manslaughter after a man was killed in a crash in Caroline County on Friday.
Virginia State Police were called to a single-vehicle crash along Mount Vernon Church Road around 12:53 a.m.
Troopers said a 2001 Dodge 1500 pickup truck driven by, John A. Cook Jr., 27, of Ruther Glen, was heading north when he went into a curve, ran off the road, overturned and struck trees.
The passenger in the front seat was identified as David H. Hively, 29, of Ruther Glen, who was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene.
Cook was not wearing his seatbelt and checked for injuries. He was not taken to the hospital.
Cook is charged with driving under the influence, DUI manslaughter, reckless driving, felon in possession of a firearm and failure to wear a seat belt. He was taken to Pamunkey Regional Jail.
The crash remains under investigation.
