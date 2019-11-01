3 children hit by vehicle while walking to bus stop

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Three children were hit by a vehicle while walking to their bus stop on Friday morning.
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened around 7:48 a.m. in the area of Highpointe Boulevard and Pinnacle Drive.
When deputies arrived, they found that three children - an 11-year-old male and two 13-year-old males - had been hit by a vehicle while in a crosswalk to their bus stop.
All three boys were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver, Jose Minas, 37, of Stafford, was charged with reckless driving, obscured windshield, defective equipment and failure to yield to pedestrians.
Deputies said they will be conducting extra checks at school bus stops during school hours. If anyone sees a driver operating unsafely around a school bus or school bus stop, they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (540) 658-4400.
