Chesterfield Schools employee charged with failing to report suspected child abuse, neglect

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield Public Schools employee has been charged with failing to report suspected child abuse, neglect.
Rachel Snyder, 38, was arrested and charged with one count of failing to report suspected abuse/neglect of a child on Friday. She was released on a summons violation.
On July 16, the principal of Clover Hill High School notified police about a student who reported inappropriate text messaging. After further investigation, police found that Snyder, a paid clinician at a camp hosted by the school, on or about June 20, failed to make mandated notifications about the incident.
Snyder is a current employee with the school system.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
