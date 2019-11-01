Alcohol, white powdery substance found in car following crash in Stafford

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A woman has been taken into custody after alcohol and drugs were found in her car following a crash.
The crash occurred Wednesday just after 11 p.m. at Jefferson Davis Highway and Southgate Avenue.
A deputy responded to a single-vehicle accident. Upon arrival, he was informed that the driver was revived using Narcan.
An open container of alcohol and a white, powdery substance were located inside the vehicle.
The driver was identified as Christine Vanallen, 37, of Rhoadesville. She was taken into custody and taken to a hospital for evaluation.
She is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond for driving under the influence (second offense), possession of a controlled substance, driving revoked, drinking while driving and a traffic violation.
