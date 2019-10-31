Two Richmond food trucks receive perfect inspections

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This week we went on the road with two top-notch food trucks.
At Lady Sharon’s Soul Food Kitchen food truck, you’re not just getting some comfort food, you’re getting some comfort for the soul.
Sharon Williams has been running the truck for the past year; since they’ve opened they’ve had a history of perfect inspections.
“It’s just a hobby, it’s a big hobby of mine since I was 11 years old," said Williams.
She used to work at a daycare for 19 years, which she says definitely helped her!
“When we have a break, I try to clean up, because you never know, someone may pop in,” said Williams.
Next up is Tiffany’s Food Truck; they’ve received two perfect inspections in the seven months they’ve been in business.
Their top seller is the deep-fried cheesesteak burrito!
Tiffany Murray is the owner; she says she used to work at Waffle House, which got her used to work with the health department.
“We had random health inspections all the time, so I really knew what to expect,” said Murray.
