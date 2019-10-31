Teacher assistants suspended after 3-year-old dropped off at wrong bus stop, went home with stranger

“New Hanover County Schools regrets that a Johnson Pre-K student was incorrectly released on Monday afternoon. District officials are currently reviewing the incident to determine how it occurred. At this time, the two teacher assistants, who incorrectly released the student, have been suspended without pay pending a full investigation. NHCS provided student dismissal training in August 2019 for early childhood education staff. The district will review the appropriate protocol with all Pre-K staff members to prevent any future incidents from occurring.Up until recently, there were two students with the same first name of Londyn that were assigned the same bus route. This may have contributed to the incident, but in no way excuses the situation from occurring."