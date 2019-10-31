Richmond Red Cross volunteer heads to California to aid wildfire victims

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Crews in California are working around the clock, battling raging wildfires. Multiple fires are burning all across the state causing massive power outages.
In southern California, winds gusting to hurricane strength are making firefighters jobs tough as they try to get the upper hand on a fire that has forced more than 26,000 people out of their homes. In northern California, the Kincade Fire is the largest active fire and it’s already burned more than 75,000 acres. That’s where a local Red Cross volunteer is headed to help those in need.
"This fire is really complicated because it’s still ongoing…When you hear the stories of people who are driving through flames, you have no idea what these people have been through,” Patty Valadka said.
She may not be able to relate to the trauma, but she can comfort those dealing with it.
"A lot of people lose their pets (and) lose their home. They go back and they see just a pile of nothing and they know that it’s just never going to be the same again,” she said.
It’s her job to help offer relief. Valadka is a volunteer with the American Red Cross and is preparing to leave Richmond to respond to the Kincade Fire.
"Things aren’t looking too good with the temperatures and the humidity and the wind. So that’s the biggest challenge, trying to stay safe, trying to keep our clients safe, trying to take care of them and provide them with shelter (and) food,” she added.
It will be her fourth time deploying. She’s been to disasters in Oklahoma, Louisiana, even the California campfires.
She's a nurse by trade.
"Making sure they have their medications. If they're on oxygen, making sure they're on oxygen,” she explained.
Many of those running from the flames will come to shelters after suffering smoke inhalation.
"Providing them with treatment for that and really just making them comfortable. This is going to be their home for a while,” Valadka said.
Which is why she takes this responsibility seriously.
"I feel happy to be helping people,” she added.
That volunteer is preparing to be gone for at least 12 days but she understands the intensity of these fires could cause her stay to be extended. It’s a mission she accepts.
