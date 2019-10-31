Police seek to identify person suspected of credit card fraud

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are trying to identify a person who is suspected of credit card fraud.
Police were called on Wednesday, Oct. 23 to South Crenshaw Avenue for the report of a theft from a vehicle. Officers said someone smashed the passenger side window and stole the victim’s purse, which was hidden under a sweater. There were credit cards in the purse.
Shortly after, the victim received information about a fraudulent transaction. Detectives traced the purchases back to a Food Lion in the Richmond area, where the suspect was caught on video.
The suspect is seen walking in the parking lot and driving off in a red Ford Ecosport.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective E. Sandlin at (804) 646-1010 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
