Police search for missing, endangered Prince William man

PRINCE WILLIAM, Va. (WWBT) - Prince William County police are searching for a missing, endangered man.
Darnell Demond Kerns, 32, of Prince William, was last seen at his home in the Woodbridge area just before 5 a.m. on Oct. 31.
Police say he made “concerning statements” before leaving the home, possibly in an unknown make/model blue four-door sedan.
Kerns is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may need assistance, qualifying him as endangered.
He is described as a 6-foot-tall male, weighing 170 pounds, with brown eyes, short black hair and tattoos on both arms. He was last seen wearing a black or blue hooded sweatshirt, gray Nike sweatpants and black and gold sneakers.
Anyone with information on Kerns’ whereabouts should contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-6500.
