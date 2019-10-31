Police search for man who did not return after going to store

October 31, 2019 at 4:27 PM EDT - Updated October 31 at 4:27 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a man who did not return home after he left to go to the store.

Abdel-Rahim Hamden, 78, was last seen by his wife around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 30 at his home along Pennway Drive.

“He left to go to a store on Forest Hill Avenue in Richmond and did not return home. He was reported missing on Thursday, Oct. 31,” police said in a release.

He is described as a white male, about 5-feet 6-inches tall and 210 pounds. He has gray hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing gray dress slacks, a blue dress shirt, a tan vest, a navy blue jacket, a brown hat and black shoes.

Hamden was last seen driving a silver, 2013 Nissan Rogue with Virginia license plates VUJ1333.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-066.

