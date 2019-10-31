Officers repaint vandalized Army figure in woman’s front yard

The officer returned to the woman's home to repaint the figure for her. (Source: Prince William County Police Department)
By Tamia Mallory | October 31, 2019 at 12:59 PM EDT - Updated October 31 at 12:59 PM

PRINCE WILLIAM, Va. (WWBT) - Three officers’ act of kindness made a woman’s day!

Officer Richards with the Prince William County Police Department responded to a reported vandalism on Wednesday.

The resident told Richards that the Army figure in her front yard had been spray painted by a vandal.

Officer Richards took the report, recognizing the importance of the figure to the resident.

The officer returned to the home later with Officer Clark and Officer Reams to repaint the soldier for her.

Posted by Prince William County Police Department on Thursday, October 31, 2019

