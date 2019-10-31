Officers repaint vandalized Army figure in woman’s front yard

PRINCE WILLIAM, Va. (WWBT) - Three officers’ act of kindness made a woman’s day!
Officer Richards with the Prince William County Police Department responded to a reported vandalism on Wednesday.
The resident told Richards that the Army figure in her front yard had been spray painted by a vandal.
Officer Richards took the report, recognizing the importance of the figure to the resident.
The officer returned to the home later with Officer Clark and Officer Reams to repaint the soldier for her.
