Northam announces 150 new jobs coming to Richmond

“We are extremely proud that GSK will make a major investment in the City of Richmond and continue to grow its footprint in Virginia,” said Northam. “The greater Richmond region has emerged as a hub for leading biosciences companies, offering world-class education institutions, research assets, and a pipeline of skilled talent, and GSK’s consumer healthcare joint venture and expansion will further its position as a powerhouse in this industry. We thank GSK for its commitment to our Commonwealth, and stand ready to support the company’s success.”