Northam announces 150 new jobs coming to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam announced Thursday that 150 new jobs will be coming to Richmond.
GlaxoSmithKline, a global healthcare company, will invest $16.7 million to expand its consumer healthcare research and development center in Richmond.
Richmond is one of three R&D laboratory hubs chosen for expansion.
“We are extremely proud that GSK will make a major investment in the City of Richmond and continue to grow its footprint in Virginia,” said Northam. “The greater Richmond region has emerged as a hub for leading biosciences companies, offering world-class education institutions, research assets, and a pipeline of skilled talent, and GSK’s consumer healthcare joint venture and expansion will further its position as a powerhouse in this industry. We thank GSK for its commitment to our Commonwealth, and stand ready to support the company’s success.”
For more information on the company, click here.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.