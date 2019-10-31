News to know for Oct. 31: Missing Louisa teen located; Severe storms may impact Halloween; Washington Nationals win first World Series

News to know for Oct. 31
By Tamia Mallory | October 31, 2019 at 6:36 AM EDT - Updated October 31 at 6:36 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Happy Halloween! Before you get spooky, there’s plenty of news to know today.

Severe storm risk increases

Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day, with severe storms likely after 8 p.m.

There is optimism for mainly dry weather between 12 noon and 7 p.m. during trick-or-treat time.

Amber Alert canceled for missing teen

Virginia State Police said Isabel Hicks has been located safely and the AMBER Alert has been canceled.

The 14-year-old teen was found inside a vehicle with 33-year-old Bruce Lynch Jr. following a vehicle pursuit in Caroline County.

Lynch is now in police custody. A press conference will be scheduled for Thursday.

Nationals win first World Series

Congratulations to the Washington Nationals!

The Nationals beat the Houston Astros 6-2 Wednesday to win their first World Series.

Both teams start training side-by-side in a few months and open exhibition play with a World Series rematch on Feb. 22.

Washington Nationals' Howie Kendrick is congratulated by Juan Soto after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of Game 7 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
‘Strong odor’ closes Petersburg school

One Petersburg school is closed Thursday due to a “strong odor” in parts of the building.

Westview Early Childhood Education Center will be closed on Oct. 31 so crews can work on finding and getting rid of the odor.

Westview teachers and staff will report to work at Petersburg High School. All other Petersburg schools will open as normal.

Petersburg City Public Schools
Chesterfield haunted house

One Chesterfield family is inviting the community to their home for a special scare.

The house, located at 2100 Deauville Road, is “The Emmerich’s House of Terror.”

The haunted house is only available to visit on Oct. 31 for Halloween night.

Final thought

“Halloween wraps fear in innocence, as though it were a slightly sour sweet. Let terror, then, be turned into a treat ...” - Nicholas Gordon

